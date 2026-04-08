Will Arthur Gold Project Become a Tier-One Growth Driver for AU?

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU is advancing its North Bullfrog and Arthur Gold Projects in southern Nevada, near the town of Beatty. Following the Augusta Gold Corp acquisition in October 2025, AU consolidated its position in the Beatty District. This includes the flagship Arthur Gold Project, formerly the Expanded Silicon Project, which includes Silicon and Merlin deposits.



AngloGold Ashanti expects the Arthur Gold Project to be a central pillar of its strategy to build a world-class, long-life production platform in the United States. A recent Technical Report Summary on the project identifies it as a Tier-One gold deposit with potential for further growth in southern Nevada’s Beatty Mining District.



The latest pre-feasibility study reported a first-time Probable Mineral Reserve of 4.9 million ounces of contained gold and 7.8 million ounces of contained silver. As of Dec. 31, 2025, a gold Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.0 million ounces and a gold Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.5 million ounces were reported at the Merlin deposit.



AU expects annual production of 500,000 ounces for the Arthur Gold Project in its initial phase, with some years potentially surpassing expectations. The company also expects the project to deliver immediate scale in a top-tier mining jurisdiction.

Growth Initiatives by AngloGold Ashanti’s Peers

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is progressing well with its Advanced Exploration program at Great Bear in Ontario. Kinross Gold has already completed and commissioned a natural gas pipeline. The company is currently moving ahead with the Main Project's detailed engineering, procurement and exploration.

Kinross Gold’s investment here will include working on mills, and infrastructure. Exploration is also ongoing, with the company targeting new mineralization.

Newmont Corporation NEM is progressing with several growth projects, such as the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana, and the Cadia Panel Caves and Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia. Recently, Newmont achieved commercial production at the Ahafo North project. Ahafo North is expected to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over a mine life of 13 years. Newmont expects its growth projects to expand production capacity and extend mine life.

AU’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

AngloGold Ashanti’s stock has appreciated a whopping 219.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 122.2% upsurge. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 67.2%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 38.4%.

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The AU stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 10.99X, at a discount to the industry average of 12.15X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s 2026 sales is $12 billion, indicating a 23.3% year-over-year jump. The consensus mark for the year’s earnings is pegged at $9.25 per share, suggesting a surge of 72%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 sales implies a 14.5% year-over-year dip. The same for earnings suggests a slip of 1.8%.

EPS estimates for 2026 have moved 7.7% north over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has moved down 4.6% over the past 60 days.

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AU currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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