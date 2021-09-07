Will Apple Cars be the Next Growth Engine for the Company?

I have been a consistent bull on Apple (AAPL) over the last couple of years; if you look at the two-year chart below, that may seem to be a no-brainer move to make. But during that time, my optimistic outlook for the stock has not been universally shared. The most frequently heard criticism of Apple is that they have reached the point where growth is almost impossible. They have always confounded that criticism in the past, and the way they have done that indicates a potentially massive driver of growth for the future.

Apple 2 year chart

The thing is, though, the difficulty of growing a massive revenue number is exactly the same “problem” that I have been hearing about since I first started writing about the stock around a decade ago, and yet, here we are, at record highs, showing percentage gains measured in the thousands over that time and gaining a couple of hundred percent over just the last two years.

Apple keep finding avenues of growth. They have consistently reinvented their main product, the iPhone, and created a two-year upgrade buying cycle that some may find annoying or even reprehensible, but few seem able to resist. On top of that, they have expanded into wearables, with Apple Watches and AirPods now becoming almost as ubiquitous as their phones, then created upgrade cycles for those products, too. Once the U.S. mobile phone and accessory market became essentially saturated, with Apple controlling a market share so large that expansion was a problem, they started to sell more overseas, benefitting from massive segment growth in China, India, and elsewhere. More recently, they have concentrated on services, creating growing, repeatable revenue streams.

Throughout it all, though, the most remarkable thing about Apple’s success is that almost none of their “innovations” are really innovations at all. They have stuck to the Steve Jobs playbook of allowing others to take major risks in product innovation, then making and marketing successful products better than their rivals. That pattern is what makes the recent rumors regarding an Apple Car so intriguing. The heavy lifting in terms of the development of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars has been done by others, most notably Tesla (TSLA), over the last five or ten years. It has been a difficult, uneven, and expensive process, but the concepts are now not just proven, but also widely accepted by consumers.

During that time, there has been lots of talk about Apple’s car products research. The assumption until recently was that the company was focused on vehicle software, but it has now shifted to talk of an actual vehicle. Now that most of the wrinkles have been ironed out and autonomous EVs are gaining in acceptance, the time looks about right for Apple to come out with a better, cheaper, more consumer-friendly version of the same thing, then brand and market it brilliantly to ensure success.

Auto manufacturing is typically viewed as a business with significant barriers to entry, not least because, as Tesla found out in the early days, it can be a money pit that necessitates frequent capital raises. For Apple, though, with free cash flow of over $80 billion, capital is not really an issue if they choose to focus on making cars. And, if they follow their historic pattern for production, they won’t even have to splash that much cash. As many have pointed out in the past, Apple doesn’t make iPhones -- they sell them. The same thing could easily apply to an Apple Car. The car business is in a state of massive flux, and there will be some spare production capacity somewhere that can be used without Apple incurring the massive costs of building a plant, and a company that is happy to contract to actually make the cars, should they choose to go that route.

It could be that the rumors and speculation about an Apple Car never amount to anything more than that, or it could go the way of some of their other projects -- a splashy launch followed by the product quietly fading away. It could also be that we're looking at the wrong place, and that the next big revenue driver for Apple is something else, like glasses, and not a car.

One thing is for sure, though, based on its history, Apple will find a way to keep growing and defy the doubters.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.