Will APH's Expanded Portfolio in Industrial End Markets Drive Gains?

Amphenol’s APH industrial market represented 18% of fourth-quarter 2025 sales and 19% of 2025 sales. Industrial sales grew 21% in U.S. dollars and 20% in local currency in 2025, with organic growth of 10% over 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, industrial sales increased 20% in U.S. dollars and 18% in local currency, with 10% organic growth. This was driven by relatively broad-based gains across the industrial end markets, particularly medical, alternative energy, e-mobility, heavy equipment and industrial instrumentation applications. Sales rose 2% sequentially, slightly above expectations.



The company witnessed strong demand across medical devices and equipment, with contributions to organic growth driven by new design wins and expansion of product offerings. Amphenol is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure and electric mobility solutions. The company is benefiting from growing demand in heavy equipment and industrial instrumentation markets.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In April 2026, Amphenol, through its Industrial Operations division, introduced an expanded range of liquid cooling connectors. These connectors are aimed at addressing rising thermal challenges across high-demand applications such as AI data centers, EV charging systems and energy storage solutions. The expansion includes three specialized connector series tailored to different systems of architectures: the MQD Series, UQD/UQDB Rev 2.0 Series and SHQD Series.



All connectors are constructed from corrosion-resistant stainless steel and feature dry-break sealing technology, minimizing leakage risks. Amphenol offers solutions that span from tray-level cooling interfaces to CDU-to-manifold connections, thereby positioning itself as a key enabler of next-generation infrastructure.

APH Faces Rivals in Industrial End Markets

TE Connectivity TEL is a strong competitor to Amphenol in the industrial end markets. The company’s Industrial Solutions segment delivered exceptional growth, +38% year over year and +26% organic, supported by multiple high-end growth markets. The growth is increasingly broad-based, with structural tailwinds across data, energy, automation and aerospace. The Industrial segment is now the primary growth engine of TE Connectivity, with broad-based momentum and strong organic expansion, positioning the company for sustained multi-year growth.



Belden Inc. BDC competes with Amphenol in the Industrial End Markets space. Industrial Automation is the primary growth engine, with 10% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 11% year-over-year growth in 2025. The EBITDA margin is approximately 21%. This segment serves industrial automation environments, including manufacturing plants, process industries, robotics and machine control systems. Belden is deeply exposed to factory automation upgrades, industrial IoT deployments and smart manufacturing systems. This is Belden’s most important industrial end market, both in growth and margins.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have declined 7.2% over the past three months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.9% fall.

APH’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 27.82X, higher than the sector’s 22.51X.

APH’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.32 per share and remains unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 29.34% increase year over year.



Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.