Will AON Beat Q1 Earnings Despite Weakness in Wealth Solutions?

A leading global insurer, Aon plc AON, is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $6.33 per share on revenues of $4.96 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimates have witnessed five downward revisions with no movement in the opposite direction over the past month. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 4.9%.



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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aon’s revenues is pegged at $18 billion, implying an increase of 4.8% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for earnings per share for the year stands at $18.98, signaling year-over-year growth of approximately 11.2%.

AON’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed only once, with an average surprise of 0.99%.

Aon plc Price and EPS Surprise

Aon plc price-eps-surprise | Aon plc Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for AON

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

AON has an Earnings ESP of -0.06%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $6.33. It has a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping AON’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Commercial Risk Solutions line’s first-quarter revenues indicates 7.3% growth from $2 billion a year ago, whereas our model predicts a 6% increase. We expect the unit to witness 5% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion.

The consensus mark for the Health Solutions line’s first-quarter revenues implies 6.8% growth from the year-ago level of $1.03 billion, while our model estimate indicates a 7% increase. We expect the unit to witness 5% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Solutions' first-quarter revenues indicates growth of 5.5% from $1.2 billion recorded a year ago, while our model estimate implies an 8% increase. Favorable retention rates and new business generation are expected to have benefited the unit.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to the company's year-over-year growth. However, the positives are likely to have been partially offset by increased expenses, coupled with a decrease in Wealth Solutions revenues.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues in the Wealth Solutions segment implies a 10.5% decline from the prior year’s $519 million, while our model estimate implies a 9% decrease. Our model projects a 1.4% increase in total operating expenses for the first quarter, primarily caused by higher information technology and Premises expenses. We estimate total operating expenses to be more than $3.3 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.26, which indicates 30.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for current quarter revenues is pegged at $688.4 million, a 21.8% year-over-year jump. CBOE’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.4%.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +3.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.40, which indicates 59.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, a 6.6% increase from a year ago. AIZ’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.4%.

American International Group, Inc. AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.90 per share, indicating 62.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.9 billion, signaling an increase of 4.1%. AIG’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.2%.

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American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.