Will ANTs spoil Mutual Funds’ Picnic?

Just what the world needs, more acronyms. While there isn’t yet an industry-agreed upon term, the active non-transparent (ANT) ETF structure is fresh and new. Non-transparent Active (NTA) might flow better, but it’s not as fun. Either way, the ETF industry has been waiting for some time for the launch of these specific type of ETF after the launch of the Exchange-Traded Managed Fund (ETMF) to limited success in 2014. Let’s look at why or why not these could be game changers in the industry (ETF 2.0 as some call it) and then examine the current structures and products.

The idea behind the non-transparent active ETF is fairly simple at a high level – soothe active managers worries about front-running and full transparency while still taking advantage of the benefits of the ETF structure. The hiding, scrambling, and delaying of those holdings is where the different proposed and approved structures come in. It seems as though many of the large active mutual fund managers are interested and learning and some are launching products in this space – which is great.

[wce_code id=192]

What are the benefits? The first, to me, is what I just mentioned – the lack of transparency that brings more top equity active managers to the ETF structure. From a structural standpoint, the tax savings could be substantial. As we know, ETFs are able to limit capital gains payouts due to the creation/redemption mechanism. Cost is another major benefit as many legacy active mutual funds can have fees well in excess of most ETFs, the ANT structure likely brings that down. However, there are many active mutual funds with institutional or retirement share classes with fees that do near those of many ETFs. Finally, the ability to transact intraday is a benefit of the structure, to some. I’m not sure if that’s all that important to long-term investors, but if that tradability helps the creation/redemption mechanism to work then it’s worth it for tax reasons.

It can’t all be good, right? There have to be drawbacks, and right now there are. First off there is no standardized structure or playbook, as there are several approved structures. Will one win out? Due to the way many of these products work, they need to disseminate a value every few seconds, therefore the underlying securities need to trade during the U.S. market hours. This limits the universe to mostly U.S. equities and Treasuries. One of the benefits of ETFs is access and liquidity brought to illiquid and hard to access asset classes. I’m sure someone will figure this out, but in the meantime, it doesn’t make these ANTs overwhelmingly exciting. After all, there has been evidence that active management brings more value to less covered and less liquid asset classes – those that aren’t eligible to be part of the structure, at least initially. The last worry I have is regarding trading. Each structure has little nuances that make it more difficult for market makers to be competitive with one another and benefit investors. You can see the early look at bid/ask spreads in the chart below. Also – this interaction between the fund and trading firms is vital to the tax efficiency of an ETF. If there’s any doubt that these active non-transparent ETFs can’t reduce the hefty tax bill that active managers have been sending to investors for years, they definitely lose a critical benefit.

Let’s take a look at the structures with products currently trading. It’s too early to make rash judgements about each, but definitely worth monitoring. We won’t go into the nuances between structures here, but feel free to click the links under “ANT type” to learn more.

Non/Semi-Transparent ETFs Ticker ANT Type Net Assets Morningstar Category Average Spread Excess Return vs Category (Inception) Total Ret Inception (12/31/20) Inception Date American Century Foc Dynmc Gr ETF FDG Precidian $ 216,853,387 Large Growth 0.13% 27.9% 85.9% 3/31/2020 American Century Foc Lrg Cp Val ETF FLV Precidian $ 173,590,490 Large Value 0.17% -0.8% 37.1% 3/31/2020 American Century Mid Cap Growth Imp ETF MID NYSE $ 7,790,034 Mid-Cap Growth 0.16% 0.4% 30.5% 7/15/2020 American Century Sustainable Equity ETF ESGA NYSE $ 111,097,828 Large Blend 0.16% -1.4% 17.3% 7/15/2020 Clearbridge Focus Value ETF CFCV Precidian $ 3,164,032 Large Value 0.27% -1.4% 22.4% 5/27/2020 Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth ETF FBCG Fidelity $ 196,680,491 Large Growth 0.19% 13.1% 42.8% 6/2/2020 Fidelity® Blue Chip Value ETF FBCV Fidelity $ 43,840,329 Large Value 0.18% -0.4% 21.0% 6/2/2020 Fidelity® New Millennium ETF FMIL Fidelity $ 23,159,590 Large Blend 0.24% -1.8% 22.2% 6/2/2020 Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF EQOP NYSE $ 11,959,392 Large Blend 0.13% 3.4% 14.8% 9/16/2020 Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF VNMC NYSE $ 8,029,391 Mid-Cap Blend 0.17% -2.1% 19.5% 9/16/2020 Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF VNSE NYSE $ 6,102,116 Large Blend 0.15% -1.7% 9.7% 9/16/2020 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF TCHP T. Rowe $ 66,554,739 Large Growth 0.15% -3.6% 12.3% 8/4/2020 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF TDVG T. Rowe $ 37,506,019 Large Blend 0.09% -1.6% 13.5% 8/4/2020 T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF TEQI T. Rowe $ 24,526,951 Large Value 0.15% 1.8% 19.0% 8/4/2020 T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF TGRW T. Rowe $ 26,232,720 Large Growth 0.12% 1.0% 16.8% 8/4/2020 ETMFs Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NS™ EVGBC ETMF $ 6,664,764 World Allocation 0.22% 1.5% 9.5% 3/30/2016 Eaton Vance Stock NextShares™ EVSTC ETMF $ 7,528,707 Large Blend 0.17% 1.0% 16.8% 2/25/2016 Eaton Vance TABS 5to15Yr Ldrd MuniBd NS™ EVLMC ETMF $ 7,607,333 Muni National Interm 0.21% 0.7% 3.8% 3/30/2016

ETFs have had an amazing year of inflows – capturing more than $500 Billion of assets – a lot of that coming from traditional mutual funds. Active Non-transparent ETFs captured nearly $1 Billion, not too shabby for only a few months of a new structure in the marketplace – but still a long way to go to fully displace and disrupt active mutual funds. New transparent entrants into the active ETF world have also thrown a wrench into the equation. Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) converted several of their tax-efficient mutual funds to ETFs, and transparent, concentrated, active funds managed by ARK Invest have taken the fund world by storm with incredible 2020 returns and massive inflows. No matter how you slice it, the future is bright for ETFs, and its exciting to be part of. Here’s to improving investor outcomes even more in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.