Will AmEx's Travel & Lifestyle Services Become Its Next Profit Engine?

American Express Company AXP, popularly known as AmEx, is quietly transforming its travel and lifestyle services offerings into a much bigger growth engine than most people realize. These have always been a key part of the company’s premium appeal, but their significance is growing as consumers increasingly favor experience over material goods. The platform has evolved into a comprehensive concierge ecosystem, crafted to make travel planning a breeze, unlock exclusive benefits and provide a level of service that keeps its high-value customers deeply engaged within the AmEx network.

It blends human expertise with digital conveniences. Members can enjoy access to curated itineraries, fine-dining reservations, last-minute hotel deals and personalized travel assistance that goes well beyond standard booking tools. One of its standout features is the network effect: AmEx taps into its long-standing connections with luxury hotels, airlines and experience providers to secure upgrades, exclusive rates and perks. This unique ecosystem sets it apart, especially for Platinum and Centurion cardholders who are looking for tailored service.

Beyond just travel, it is expanding into lifestyle areas like event access, dining programs and one-of-a-kind cultural experiences. This expansion helps AmEx not merely as a payments brand but as a reliable partner in enhancing and planning the everyday lives of its members.

Another standout feature is AmEx Passport, a digital tool for cardholders to commemorate and save their travel memories. If the company continues to expand this experience-driven model while keeping an eye on the costs of providing top-notch benefits, its travel and lifestyle services will evolve from a standout feature to a significant profit driver in the coming years.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors, which enhanced benefits to improve travel and lifestyle experiences, include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard offers a wide range of benefits to enhance travel experiences, such as access to premium airport lounges, worldwide emergency services and complimentary upgrades at luxury hotels. Mastercard cardholders can earn rewards, take advantage of exclusive hotel and dining deals and enjoy seamless cross-border payments.

Visa enhances travel experiences by offering global acceptance, luxury airport lounge access, concierge services and access to exclusive events. Visa cardholders can enjoy exclusive offers at hotels and restaurants and earn rewards and cashback.

AmEx’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 15.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 9.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AmEx trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88X, down from the industry average of 23.28X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AmEx’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.39 per share, implying a 15.3% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

