Will American National Bankshares (AMNB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

American National Bankshares (AMNB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this bank holding company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For American National Bankshares, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.61 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -21.79% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for American National Bankshares compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 27.08%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $2.47 per share represents a change of -20.32% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for American National Bankshares. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.05%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, American National Bankshares currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

American National Bankshares shares have added 6.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

