Will AMD Stock Run to New Highs?

Can Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) run to new 52-week highs? The stock was able to hit new highs earlier this year, but has since retreated for several months. AMD stock investors are hoping that this multi-month base is setting up for a larger move.

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

When Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) reported earnings on Oct. 22, it looked like chip stocks were going to be in trouble. That created concern for Nvidia (NASDAQ:), AMD stock and others. But then Intel (NASDAQ:) reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its guidance.

That sent a — and to AMD stock. It’s got investors thinking that, not only could Advanced Micro Devices run to new annual highs, but that perhaps the chip space truly has hit a trough. That’s not just good news for NVDA, AMD and INTC. It would be good news for many facets of the technology sector.

A rebound in chips and semiconductors is a good sign for hardware, 5G, cloud computing and other areas. Let’s take a closer look at AMD stock specifically.

Valuing Advanced Micro Devices Stock

The valuation of AMD stock vs. its peers is a negative. AMD is more expensive than both Intel and Nvidia on almost every metric. Its upside is growth, however. While Intel and Nvidia are both facing year-over-year declines in revenue and earnings, AMD doesn’t. In fact, analysts expect year-over-year growth for both categories.

Advanced Micro Devices is forecast to grow revenue and earnings 4.7% and 37%, respectively. While the revenue growth isn’t all that impressive, it’s far more attractive than the 2% expected decline in Intel or the 8% fall in Nvidia. Further, 37% earnings growth is pretty impressive given the circumstances.

For 2020, estimates call for a dramatic acceleration in growth for both the top and bottom line. Consensus expectations call for revenue to grow roughly 25% next year to $8.46 billion. Earnings estimates call for profits to jump 68% to $1.06 per share.

Based on the current numbers — and remember, AMD’s results and guidance on Oct. 29 could certainly change that — it leaves shares trading at roughly 50 times this year’s earnings and just under 30 times 2020 estimates.

For many, that valuation will seem too rich. But for those that are interested in AMD stock, just look at the growth. It’s one of the few chip names that’s got strong growth. AMD has also cleaned up its balance sheet, with debt down almost 50% over the last four years to just over $1 billion. Gross margins continue to trend higher, while profit and free cash flow have likely bottomed and should head higher over the next six quarters.

Trading AMD Stock Price

The AMD stock price is hovering under a tough level of resistance, but is holding up over the 78.6% retracement and 100-day moving average. With a move over $32, active bulls can stay long AMD stock.

Should shares maintain above $32 and continue higher, look to see how they handle the $34+ area. Each time AMD stock has made it to $34.30, it has ultimately failed. But because buyers have stepped up near vital support (more on that zone in a minute), it may have some feeling confident about a potential breakout.

If AMD stock is able to hurdle $34.30, it puts the $35.55 high on the table. It’s hard to believe that shares went beyond $34.30 by more than $1 per share, yet failed to close above it. But, that’s AMD for you. While this chip stock has done well on the long side, it’s been susceptible to volatility and large drawdowns.

Should AMD fail to hold $32, look to see if it can stay above the 50-day moving average. If not, it means Advanced Micro Devices has fallen below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, as well as its 78.6% retracement.

AMD’s vital level of support sits down between $27.50 and $28. There it finds notable support, the 61.8% retracement, and the 200-day moving average. Should AMD stock embark on a painful correction, see that this area holds as support.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long NVDA.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.