Will AMC’s Recovery Prove Short-Lived?

Movie theater chain AMC (AMC) spent several months known as the stock that was exploding for no good reason. One of the very first “meme stocks”, AMC would gain on pretty much no news at all for days at a time.

Now, AMC actually has good news, and the company's stock price gained during Monday's trading session. Despite these gains, however, I remain bearish on AMC. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Looking at AMC's year-to-date stock chart suggests something has gone very much awry in value discovery circles. The first half of the year is perhaps the best explanation; AMC kicked off 2021 hovering around the $2 and change mark. By the end of January, it shot up nearly ten-fold.

Rationality returned to the stock in early February, bringing it to closer to $7 per share, where it would gain only modestly until mid-May. Then, the company went from a closing price of $12.55 on May 19, to $62.55 on June 1.

A series of ups and downs kicked in for most of June, seeing the company bouncing between the $40 and $60 range. The ups and downs continued, and now, we stand in the mid-$30 range. (See AMC stock charts on TipRanks.)

This time, though, AMC actually had good news to share. AMC revealed that October featured the single best month for theater receipts that it had seen since February 2020. That's just before the pandemic really started kicking in, and all the accordant lockdowns and restrictions that came along with it.

Those lockdowns left theaters largely unable to function. With minimal new content coming out anyway, there was little reason to hit a theater, even if it was allowed by government mandate.

AMC also noted that its fortunes were improving both domestically and abroad. The ticket admission revenues for October 2021 were the highest seen in the U.S. since February 2020.

Moreover, international theater admissions were similarly running high. The company's earnings report, issued on Friday, revealed that the company posted a loss, but a loss that beat estimates. It also managed to slightly beat revenue projections.

Is This What Recovery Should Look Like?

This may be the first time we've actually got good news on AMC to work with. Much of AMC's gains in the last year or so were the result of improving expectations. As local governments finally let go of their stranglehold on local economies and allowed theaters to reopen, customers were expected to start coming back in droves.

However, there was a significant problem with this hypothesis: it wasn't happening. A recovery was in progress, but it was comparatively light. One of the biggest issues was the rise of streaming video.

This was backed up by a disconnect between studios' and theaters' plans. Studios weren't interested in releasing their major releases until it was clear that the audience was coming back to theaters.

That's a reasonable plan on the surface, but it's also a Catch-22 in progress. People won't come back to theaters without a reason to do so. That reason has to be new movies. That's really the only reason to go to the theater to begin with.

While people were eschewing the theater for several reasons, the lack of content may have been the biggest among these. So, the studios had to start releasing their backlog in order to get customers back in. We've already seen that starting to work with the arrival of “Dune”. That's far from the only case as well.

There is a willingness to return to the theaters, but there has to be an incentive as well. With studios still experimenting with streaming, it may be a limiting factor to theaters' recovery across the board.

Worse, streaming has proven a sound option for studios so far. The window between theatrical releases and home video releases has only declined. This comes despite the loss of the video store as a concept. Since the closure of Family Video in January 2021, streaming has become an ever-growing part of the home video market.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, AMC has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on two Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average AMC price target of $16 implies 55.9% downside potential.

Concluding Views

The movie theater industry has been struggling for years. With home theater components becoming cheaper and more widely available, people have been taking advantage accordingly. Theaters tried valiantly to get people's interest back by focusing on the “theater experience”.

For those not familiar, it's that pile of intangibles that contribute to how people feel about going to the movies. Further improvements helped here as well. The theaters offered better seating, better food—some turned into pocket restaurants—and even things like daycare. That was necessary to keep consumers interested. The last year-and-a-half or so, however, was no help at all.

People have discovered the value of a home theater system. Streaming video services have brought the latest content home, bypassing the theater system altogether.

If enough people find the theater a resource they can live without, they might just live without it. That may be a problem that theaters just can't overcome. That's why, for right now, I'm bearish on AMC and suggesting others to stay away as well.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.