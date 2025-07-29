Will Amazon's Q2 Earnings Benefit From Healthy AWS Momentum?

Amazon’s AMZN second-quarter 2025 results, scheduled to be released on July 31, are likely to reflect gains from its strengthening cloud service offerings.



Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) remains the crown jewel in Amazon's portfolio, with our model estimate projecting AWS sales of $30.72 billion for second-quarter 2025, indicating robust 16.9% year-over-year growth.



In the first quarter, AWS generated $29.3 billion in revenues with an impressive 17% year-over-year increase, pushing the cloud division to a $117 billion annualized run rate. More significantly, AWS achieved an operating margin of 39.5%, marking the highest profitability level since at least 2014 and underscoring the division's pricing power and operational efficiency.



This performance continues to solidify AWS' position as the market leader, competing effectively against Microsoft MSFT Azure, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google Cloud, and Oracle ORCL. Combined, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud achieved a 63% share of total enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services during the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from IT market research firm Synergy. AWS ranked No. 1 in market share by winning 29% share of the market, followed by Microsoft’s 22% and Google’s 12%.



AWS Developments During Q2 Signal Accelerating AI Momentum

Amazon's AWS division made several strategic announcements during the second quarter that positioned the company to capitalize on surging enterprise AI demand. The launch of Amazon Bedrock AgentCore represented a significant milestone, offering enterprises a comprehensive AI agent deployment platform with industry-leading runtime support of up to eight hours for complex workloads. Early adoption by major customers, including Itaú Unibanco, Box, and Epsilon, suggested strong market reception for these advanced AI capabilities.



The expansion of Amazon's Nova foundation model capabilities added substantial value to the company's AI portfolio. Enhanced customization features through SageMaker AI, including support for continued pre-training and reinforcement learning, strengthened Amazon's competitive position against rivals like Microsoft and Google. The introduction of Amazon Nova Act SDK for web browser automation and Nova Premier for complex coding tasks addressed specific enterprise pain points that traditionally required expensive custom solutions.



Perhaps most notably, Amazon unveiled S3 Vectors in preview, marking the first cloud storage service with native vector support at scale. This innovation promised up to 90% cost reductions compared to conventional vector storage approaches while seamlessly integrating with existing Amazon AI services. Such developments reinforced AWS' reputation for solving complex technical challenges ahead of competitors.

Market Conditions & Strategic Investments Support Growth Trajectory

Amazon's substantial investments in AI infrastructure are likely to have continued paying dividends during the second quarter, with the company maintaining its aggressive $24.3 billion quarterly capital expenditure pace. This 74% year-over-year increase reflected management's confidence in sustained AI demand and positioned Amazon to capture market share as enterprises accelerated digital transformation initiatives.



Strategic partnerships announced during the quarter further strengthened Amazon's competitive moat. The company's $5 billion investment in HUMAIN to accelerate AI adoption globally, combined with expanded collaboration with Meta and a $100 million commitment to the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, demonstrated Amazon's commitment to ecosystem development. These investments typically translate to revenue growth with 12-18 month lag periods, suggesting positive implications for future quarters.

Investment Perspective

The confluence of strong first-quarter fundamentals, strategic second-quarter product launches, and favorable market dynamics is expected to have created compelling conditions for Amazon's upcoming earnings report. AWS' continued evolution from infrastructure provider to AI platform leader, combined with the company's diversified revenue streams and operational efficiency improvements, have positioned Amazon to deliver results that are likely to exceed conservative guidance while reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory. Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

