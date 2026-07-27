Will Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's $200 Billion AI Bet Pay Off on July 30?

Key Points

Amazon's first-quarter results demonstrated massive AI growth, and it's investing to keep that cycle going.

It's building out the AI business with various parts like land, power, chips, and more.

The vast capex spend has already been priced into the stock, giving Amazon stock room to run on positive news.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy created a stir earlier this year when he announced that Amazon would spend $200 billion building out for artificial intelligence (AI).

As the AI landscape continues to change quickly, the market has been concerned about the cloud giants' ability to ever recoup their spend, and Amazon stock plunged after the announcement. It has since gained back some of its losses, but it's roughly flat year to date, well behind the S&P 500 and many of its peers.

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Now, investors are gearing up to hear Amazon's latest update when it reports second-quarter earnings on July 30, and I think they are in for some good news.

The first-mover advantage in AI

Amazon believes it has a vast opportunity in AI, but it has to invest to harness it. It has a first-mover advantage, since it's the largest cloud company in the world, but other robust AI companies, like Alphabet and Microsoft, are nipping at its heels. To retain its dominance and offer the most to its shareholders, it needs to provide the most competitive slate of AI features and tools.

The company's first-quarter results, which demonstrated how well the AI build-out is going, got a warm reception from the market.

It's hard to argue with the results. In total, revenue increased 17% year over year, and Amazon is the largest company in the world by sales, making that an impressive feat. Earnings per share were up from $1.59 last year to $2.78 this year, and both metrics trounced Wall Street's expectations. But the smaller details give over the narrative, and they were chock-full of positive updates.

Customer spending on Amazon's signature AI platform Bedrock increased 170% quarter over quarter, and it processed more tokens in Q1 2026 than in previous years combined. The chips business increased 40% sequentially and by triple digits year over year. As a stand-alone business, it would have $50 billion in sales, and it's one of the three largest data center chip businesses in the world.

Where is all this $200 billion going?

Momentum is building as Amazon tries to meet unceasing demand. Jassy said that there's a $364 billion backlog as of the end of Q1, and that didn't include a $100 billion deal with Anthropic.

To meet the demand, Amazon has to lay out the cash. Some of the things it's spending on include land, power, chips, networking infrastructure, and more, and it's ready to bill clients about six to 12 months after investment. "We have high confidence this will be monetized well," Jassy said, "as we already have customer commitments for a substantial portion of it, and that it will yield compelling operating margins and [return on invested capital] ROIC."

Since the market already knows more or less what Amazon spent in Q2 based on full-year guidance and has already priced it into the stock, capex spend in the quarter isn't likely to make an impression, unless management raises it. Otherwise, if it provides the same kind of growth that it did in Q1, the market should view the update positively.

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.