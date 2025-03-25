Will Alkermes' Proprietary Drugs Aid Growth Amid Stiff Competition?

Alkermes plc ALKS has made steady progress with its portfolio of proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder), which are witnessing a steady uptake and driving growth.

Alkermes’ set of proprietary products has generated combined sales worth $1.08 billion in 2024, reflecting an increase of 18% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects to record $1.09-$1.15 billion in revenues from proprietary products in 2025.

The alcohol dependence treatment market has driven new patients toward Vivitrol while Aristada continues to generate steady sales. Net sales for Vivitrol are expected to be in the range of $440-$460 million, while Aristada sales are anticipated in the band of $335-$355 million in 2025.

Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan), too, has been witnessing strong sales uptake. The company expects to generate sales between $320 million and $340 million in 2025 from Lybalvi.

ALKS' Other Pipeline Progress

Alkermes is developing ALKS 2680, a novel, investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 and type 2, and idiopathic hypersomnia.

The phase II Vibrance-1 study is investigating ALKS 2680 for treating adults with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1). The phase II Vibrance-2 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of ALKS 2680 versus placebo in adults with narcolepsy type 2 (NT2).

Data from the studies are expected in the second half of 2025. Successful development of ALKS 2680 will be a big boost for the company.

The company is also planning to initiate another phase II study on ALKS 2680 for treating idiopathic hypersomnia.

The steady performance of proprietary products, along with encouraging progress with ALKS 2680, is likely to maintain the momentum for Alkermes in 2025.

Stiff Competition a Concern for ALKS

Competition looms large on Alkermes, as many companies have developed medicines for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Other drugs approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder on the market include Seroquel XR, Risperdal Consta and AbbVie’s Vrayla. Several other companies are also actively looking to develop treatments for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. A potential approval for any of these treatments is likely to pose a threat to Alkermes in the days ahead.

Also, failure to generate sufficient revenues from the sale of its proprietary products will negatively impact the Alkermes stock in the future.

ALKS' Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Alkermes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

