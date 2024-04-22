Will Alkermes' (ALKS) Proprietary Drugs Aid Amid Competition?

Alkermes plc ALKS has made steady progress with its portfolio of proprietary products — Vivitrol (alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada (schizophrenia) and Lybalvi (schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder) that are witnessing a steady uptake and driving growth.

The continued growth in the alcohol-dependence treatment market has driven new patients toward Vivitrol, while Aristada sales have been driven by underlying demand in recent quarters.

Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan), which is approved for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults who have bipolar I disorder, has witnessed strong sales uptake so far and has exceeded management’s expectations.

Alkermes’ set of proprietary products has generated combined sales worth $920 million in 2023, reflecting an increase of 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Earlier this month, Alkermes announced positive top-line data from a phase Ib study evaluating its novel, investigational, oral orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist, ALKS 2680, as a once-daily treatment for narcolepsy.

The phase Ib narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) cohorts investigated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various doses of ALKS 2680 (5 mg, 12 mg and 25 mg).

Data from the study showed that treatment with ALKS 2680 led to clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in mean sleep latency on the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT) versus placebo from baseline at all doses tested.

In January 2024, Alkermes completed the narcolepsy type 1 cohort in the phase Ib study evaluating ALKS 2680 for the treatment of narcolepsy.

The steady performance of proprietary products, along with encouraging pipeline progress, is likely to maintain the momentum for ALKS in 2024.

Alkermes completed the separation of its oncology business into a new, publicly traded company called Mural Oncology plc in November 2023. The separation will allow the company to focus solely on developing therapies for neurological conditions and improving profitability.

However, competition looms large on Alkermes, as many companies have developed medicines for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Several other companies are also actively looking to develop treatments for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. A potential approval for any of these treatments is likely to pose a threat to Alkermes in the days ahead.

Alkermes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

