Will Alibaba's Strengthening AI Push Drive Top-Line Growth Further?

Alibaba's BABA growing commitment to artificial intelligence is shaping its growth narrative. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AI-related product revenues maintained triple-digit growth for the eighth consecutive quarter, highlighting strong demand and the company's strong position in AI-powered cloud services. Management reiterated that AI remains a key driver of future performance, as Alibaba is implementing its 380 billion yuan ($53 billion) investment plan through 2027 to expand AI infrastructure.



At the recent Apsara Conference in September 2025, Alibaba unveiled a major wave of AI innovation, including next-generation Qwen3 models, the trillion-parameter Qwen3-Max and the Qwen3-Next architecture, all designed to strengthen cloud AI leadership. The company also previewed Wan 2.5, its advanced visual-generation model and introduced upgraded agent development platforms to accelerate enterprise adoption. These developments further strengthen Alibaba's goal of becoming a global AI powerhouse.



Further expanding its global footprint, Alibaba is establishing new data centers in Brazil, France and the Netherlands, with additional expansion planned in Mexico and Japan. A recent collaboration with Nvidia aims to advance “Physical AI,” enabling breakthroughs in robotics and autonomous systems. Additionally, Alibaba’s Model Studio platform now offers a high-code Agent Development Kit to simplify enterprise AI deployment and monetization.



Looking ahead, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects consolidated revenues to grow 5% in fiscal 2026 and 12% in fiscal 2027, reflecting investor confidence in Alibaba's AI-led strategy. If implementation continues at this pace, the company's robust artificial intelligence efforts could actually lead to meaningful top-line growth in the coming years.

Alibaba’s AI Challenge: Baidu & Amazon Rise

Baidu BIDU has intensified its AI competition with Alibaba through rapid innovation and integration. Baidu’s upgraded ERNIE 4.5 and X1 reasoning models, supported by its 4-layer AI architecture, enhance efficiency and reduce inference costs. The company’s Qianfan MaaS platform expands enterprise flexibility, while Baidu’s Kunlun P800 chips lessen reliance on Nvidia. With its growing AI Cloud revenues and autonomous driving arm Apollo, Baidu is positioning itself as China’s most comprehensive AI ecosystem, directly challenging Alibaba’s cloud and model dominance.



Amazon AMZN is intensifying its AI competition with Alibaba through innovation across cloud, infrastructure and enterprise tools. Amazon's Bedrock platform integrates top models like Anthropic's Cloud with its own Nova family, while Amazon Q improves workplace automation. As AWS is a global leader, the company uses AI for logistics, recommendations and retail personalization. Custom chips like Trainium and Inferentia boost performance, reinforcing Amazon’s dominance in scalable AI solutions and positioning it as a formidable rival to Alibaba’s growing AI and cloud ambitions.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have surged 113.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 10% and 6.8%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 19.61X compared with the industry’s 24.11X. BABA has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.55 per share, down 2.2% over the past 30 days, implying a 16.2% year-over-year decline.



Alibaba currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

