Will Alibaba's Cash Flow Weakness Hurt Its Long-Term Growth Potential?

Alibaba's BABA weakening cash flow could become a headwind to its long-term growth potential if heavy investments continue to outpace cash generation. The company generated solid revenue growth in fiscal 2026, but its cash generation deteriorated sharply as it accelerated spending on AI infrastructure, cloud capacity, quick commerce and the Qwen AI ecosystem. Operating cash flow declined 53% year over year in fiscal 2026, while free cash flow swung to an outflow of RMB46.6 billion from an inflow of RMB73.9 billion a year earlier. This decline is primarily due to investments in quick commerce, cloud infrastructure and Qwen user acquisition, underscoring that these initiatives remain strategic priorities despite near-term financial pressure.



At the same time, management indicated that AI demand will require an even larger data center footprint over the next five years, implying sustained capital commitments that could keep free cash flow under pressure. Although Alibaba maintains a strong balance sheet, including RMB520.8 billion of cash and other liquid investments, continued negative free cash flow may eventually reduce financial flexibility if investment returns take longer to materialize.



On the positive side, Cloud Intelligence revenues continue to accelerate, supported by robust AI adoption, suggesting these investments could generate meaningful long-term returns. However, investors should closely monitor whether improving cloud monetization and operating efficiencies can offset persistent cash outflows. Until Alibaba demonstrates consistent recovery in ‘free cash flow’ alongside AI-driven revenue growth, cash flow weakness will likely remain a significant negative factor affecting its long-term investment potential.

How Does Alibaba Stack Up Against Its Main Rivals?

Alphabet GOOGL generates substantially stronger operating cash flow than Alibaba, enabling larger AI and cloud investments without compromising financial flexibility. Alphabet produced $39.1 billion in operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 while expanding AI infrastructure and strengthening its global monetization engine. Alphabet's diversified Search, YouTube and Cloud businesses provide durable competitive advantages, whereas Alibaba's free cash flow remains under pressure from aggressive AI investment.



Amazon AMZN enjoys a stronger cash flow profile than Alibaba, supporting massive AI infrastructure spending backed by customer commitments and long-term returns. Amazon continues funding AWS, custom chips and logistics expansion while expecting future free cash flow acceleration. Amazon benefits from diversified businesses, scale and enterprise demand.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have declined 21.4% year to date compared with the industry’s fall of 4.1%.

BABA’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BABA is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.7, below the sector’s average of 4.23. The company carries a Value Score of C.

BABA’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS has been revised downward over the past 30 and 60 days. The company has also missed earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 37.65%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.