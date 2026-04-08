Will Alibaba Stock Recover Despite Slowing E-Commerce Market Momentum?

Alibaba Group Holding BABA faces a difficult path to stock recovery as its core e-commerce engine shows mounting signs of fatigue. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, covering the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, revealed a troubling deceleration that investors cannot easily dismiss.



Total revenues came in at RMB 284.8 billion ($40.7 billion), rising a thin 2% year over year — a sharp retreat from the 15% growth the company posted in the prior quarter (on a like-for-like basis, excluding disposed businesses). The figure missed expectations and underscored how difficult it has become to sustain momentum in China's increasingly saturated online retail landscape.



The most concerning data point was Customer Management Revenue (CMR), the key measure of advertiser and merchant monetization on Taobao and Tmall, which grew a mere 1% year over year. This compares unfavorably to the 9-10% CMR growth the company delivered just a quarter earlier, signaling weaker transaction activity and diminishing advertiser confidence in the platform's traffic quality. China E-commerce Group’s revenues overall grew 6%, but the underlying CMR softness suggests the top-line gain was propped up by lower-margin streams rather than core marketplace strength.



Profitability suffered significantly. GAAP net income fell 66% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS dropped 67% to RMB 7.09. Adjusted EBITDA declined 57% as heavy investments in quick commerce — where losses remain deep despite 56% revenue growth — and AI infrastructure weighed on margins. Free cash flow plunged 71%.



The company is burning through profitability to fund a quick commerce business that might not reach its profitability target until fiscal 2029, per its own guidance, while its traditional e-commerce moat is visibly narrowing. Until CMR growth stabilizes and margin pressures ease, a sustained stock recovery remains an uphill task.

How Do PDD Holdings and Amazon Compare?

Alibaba's e-commerce deceleration stands in contrast to the momentum its rivals maintained over the same period. PDD Holdings PDD reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 12% year over year to RMB 123.9 billion, with PDD's online marketing and transaction services both contributing to gains — even as PDD grappled with an 11% decline in net income from rising costs. Amazon AMZN, meanwhile, posted fourth-quarter 2025 net sales of $213.4 billion, up 14% year over year, with Amazon's North America segment growing 10% and operating income rising to $25 billion. Unlike Alibaba, Amazon sustained double-digit top-line growth while expanding profitability, underscoring the widening execution gap between the three e-commerce giants.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

BABA shares have lost 31.1% in the past six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 5.5%.

BABA’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.88X compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s 10X. BABA has a Value Score of F.

BABA’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, implying a 41.62% year-over-year decline.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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