Will ALB's Expansion Actions Power Stronger Sales Volumes?

Albemarle Corporation ALB is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity.



ALB remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes (up 14% year over year) in its Energy Storage unit in the first quarter on the strength of its integrated conversion facilities.



The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. ALB has started the environmental permitting process for a commercial direct lithium extraction project at Salar de Atacama. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule. The company’s volumes are expected to continue to be supported by these capacity expansion actions going forward.



Among its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM has a robust balance sheet and generates strong cash flows, which allow it to make investments in driving production capacity. SQM logged strong lithium sales volumes of 69,000 metric tons in the first quarter. The Nova Andino Litio business recorded roughly 19% higher volumes compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by capacity expansion actions. SQM is operating at full capacity at the Mt. Holland mine and concentrator in Australia and continues to ramp up the Kwinana refinery.



Rio Tinto Group RIO is making progress with its high-value lithium projects. The fully owned Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina remains on track with commissioning of the starter plant already being completed and ramp-up currently in progress, with full capacity expected by the end of 2026. The Fénix expansion project and Sal de Vida in Argentina, with a capital cost of $0.7 billion each, are mechanically complete with first production expected in second-half 2026.



The Nemaska Lithium project, in which Rio Tinto now holds a 53.9% stake with the Government of Québec retaining the balance, is a fully integrated spodumene-to-lithium hydroxide development project comprising the lithium hydroxide plant in Bécancour and the Whabouchi spodumene mine with a production capacity of 32,000 tons. RIO initially acquired a 50% interest in Nemaska Lithium through the buyout of Arcadium in March 2025.

ALB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Albemarle has gained 64.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s decline of 2.8%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.32, above the industry. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 1,753.2%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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ALB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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