Will Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Akari Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2022, Akari Therapeutics had cash of US$17m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$16m. That means it had a cash runway of around 12 months as of March 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:AKTX Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Is Akari Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Akari Therapeutics didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Cash burn was pretty flat over the last year, which suggests that management are holding spending steady while the business advances its strategy. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Akari Therapeutics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Akari Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Akari Therapeutics to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Akari Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$59m and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 28% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Akari Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Akari Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Akari Therapeutics' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Akari Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

