Will Air Travel Demand Aid TransDigm's (TDG) Q3 Earnings?

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is slated to report fiscal third-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8 before market open.

TransDigm delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.97%. The recovery in the commercial aerospace market and positive trends in the demand for travel are likely to add impetus to TDG’s third-quarter results.

Power & Control Segment to Remain Strong

Strong commercial original equipment manufacturer and commercial aftermarket business volumes, driven by growth in global revenue passenger miles and a rebound in the Chinese air traffic, are likely to have contributed to the Power & Control segment’s performance in the third quarter. Robust bookings in prior quarters are likely to add impetus to the segment’s performance in the upcoming results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Power & Control segment’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $851.5 million. This indicates an improvement of 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Airframe Segment to Boost Revenues

The Airframe segment is likely to have remained robust in the third quarter, buoyed by the continued recovery in air travel demand. This fuels the demand for narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $767.2 million. This implies a 23.87% increase from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.

Q3 Estimates

In the third quarter, the anticipated robust performance in both its segments is likely to have a positive impact on the overall revenue performance of the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, indicating an improvement of 20% from the prior-year recorded number.

A strong top line must have aided its overall margin performance, thus adding impetus to the bottom line of TDG in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earningsis pegged at $6.33 per share, indicating an increase of 30.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TransDigm this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: TransDigm carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another Stock to Consider

Here is another defense player you may want to consider as it also has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Embraer S.A. ERJ has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The long-term earnings growth rate of ERJ is 17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embraer’s second-quarter earnings, pegged at 12 cents per share, indicates a decline of 42.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s sales suggests a growth rate of 14.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Recent Defense Releases

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 by 4.2%. However, the figure decreased 1.8% from $2.75 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics’ revenues of $10,152 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,413.3 million by 7.8%. The top line also improved 10.5% from that reported in the prior-year period.

AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.