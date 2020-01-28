Will Aerospace Systems Unit Drive Northrop (NOC) Q4 Earnings?

Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC is scheduled to release fourth quarter and 2019 results on Jan 30, before the opening bell.



Sales growth in the company’s Aerospace Systems and Innovation Systems segments is likely to show on the company’s fourth-quarter top line.



Northrop Grumman surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 11.48%.



Let's take a closer look at the factors influencing the company’s upcoming results.



Aerospace Systems: A Key Catalyst



The company’s Aerospace Systems segment has been a major revenue driver and is anticipated to retain this trend in the to-be-reported quarter. Increased production of F-35 jets is expected to have boosted this unit’s top line. Moreover, the company is expected to have delivered 34 center fuselage units, indicating an increase of 62% from the year-ago quarter’s count.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of this unit in the fourth quarter is pegged at $3,474 million, implying growth of 8.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Other Segments to Drive Revenues



Northrop Grumman’s Innovation Systems unit designs and manufactures the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM), for which it has been witnessing higher demand globally. Notably, in the fourth quarter, the segment delivered its 1000th AGM-88E AARGM, which is likely to have boosted the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of this unit in the fourth quarter is pegged at $1,584 million, suggesting growth of 8.4% from the figure reported in the year- ago quarter.



Technology Service Unit to Prosper



In the third quarter, sales in the Technology Services segment rose 3%, whereas operating income rose 23% with an operating margin rate of 12.7%. Based on a strong year-to-date performance, Northrop Grumman raised its guidance for the segment's operating margin rate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of this unit in the fourth quarter is pegged at $1,081 million, indicating a 1.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Q4 Backlog to Thrive



Northrop Grumman has an impressive history of witnessing a steady flow of orders from both Pentagon and its foreign allies, courtesy of the huge demand for its manned and unmanned aircraft and military radars. Notably, during the fourth quarter, the company’s business subsidiary, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., secured a $1-billion contract for the production of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars. It also secured a series of other smaller contracts. This is expected to get reflected in the company's backlog count in the to-be-reported quarterly results.



Earnings & Revenue Estimates



With all segments reflecting top-line growth for the fourth quarter, we are optimistic about Northrop Grumman’s overall performance. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $8.82 billion, indicating 8.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, Northrop Grumman’s unallocated corporate expenses are typically on the higher side in the fourth quarter. Such expenses might have outweighed the operating margin gain due to updated cash pension estimates following the completion of its annual demographic study. In line with this, the consensus mark for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at $4.78 per share, indicates a 3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Northrop Grumman this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Northrop Grumman has an Earnings ESP of -0.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

