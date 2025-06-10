Will Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rebound as Q2 Earnings Near?

Set to report results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday, June 12, Adobe ADBE will highlight a relatively quiet earnings lineup this week with investors awaiting Wednesday’s inflation report as May’s CPI data rolls out.

Down nearly 30% from its 52-week high of $587 a share, Adobe stock is an appealing buy-the-dip candidate for what will hopefully be an extended rebound at some point.

ADBE Performance Overview

At the center of the decline in Adobe stock are concerns about AI disruption. To that point, there are growing fears that generative AI could replace Adobe’s creative software suite and make its traditional software tools less relevant for content creators.

Although Adobe has integrated AI into its digital experience solutions, the company has experienced slower sales growth, which has weighed on sentiment, along with a botched deal to acquire collaborative design platform Figma. Facing regulatory scrutiny, the Figma deal would have potentially strengthened Adobe’s market position at a crucial time, with the software giant providing weaker-than-expected guidance for Q2 and the full year, leading analysts to cut price targets for ADBE.

ADBE is still down 5% in 2025 and is only up +12% over the last three years to widely trail the broader indexes and its Zacks Computer-Software Industry’s gains of nearly +100%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adobe’s Q2 Expectations & Compelling Consistency

Based on Zacks' estimates, Adobe’s Q2 sales are thought to have increased 9% to $5.79 billion versus $5.31 billion in the comparative quarter. On the bottom line, Q2 EPS is expected to rise 11% to $4.96 compared to $4.48 per share a year ago.

Despite recent headwinds, Adobe has surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus for 25 consecutive quarters with an average earnings surprise of 2.53% in its last four quarterly reports. Adobe has exceeded top line expectations for 19 straight quarters with an average sales surprise of roughly 1% over the last four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adobe’s Attractive P/E Valuation

Making Adobe’s consistency more appealing is that at 20.4X forward earnings, ADBE trades beneath the benchmark S&P 500’s 23.2X and offers a 41% discount to its Zacks industry average, which includes other software titans such as Oracle ORCL .

It’s also noteworthy that ADBE trades at an even steeper discount to its decade-long median of 42.7X forward earnings and well below its high of 65.4X during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

For now, Adobe stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) ahead of its Q2 report. While long-term shareholders may be rewarded for holding ADBE at current levels, a sharp rebound will largely depend on the tech giant’s ability to once again exceed or reach its quarterly expectations, but, most importantly, offer favorable guidance that helps quiet AI disruption concerns.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

