Will Adhering to Climate Risk Disclosures Make an Impact on Financial Markets?

For Climate Week, Nasdaq TradeTalks host Jill Malandrino spoke with Nasdaq Global Head of Sustainability Evan Harvey to explore the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and how such disclosures could impact the markets. Below is a transcript of the conversation, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jill Malandrino: Welcome to Nasdaq TradeTalks. I am your host Jill Malandrino, Global Markets reporter at Nasdaq. Joining me at the MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, is Evan Harvey. He is the Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq, and we’re going to take a look at adhering to climate-risk disclosures for businesses globally. Evan, it’s great to have you with us as always, tell us more about the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures or TCFD.

Evan Harvey: TCFD was created by the Financial Stability Board in 2015, reacting to a number of climate-related crises going on around the world and trying to build more resilience into the capital markets. It focuses on corporate disclosure of environmental performance data, at a level well beyond what we’ve done in sustainability reporting before. They published the recommendations a few years ago, and companies have been wrestling with it ever since.

Jill: So tell us about the workshop that Nasdaq hosted this week for Climate Week.

Evan: We hosted corporates and investors and standard-setters and some professional services firms at our headquarters downtown, talking about the implications for TCFD and the practical requirements of reporting. It was not only an introduction to what the TCFD is but also how the marketplace is treating it. So are investors really caring about this? Is this another aspect of ESG that is sort of over-weight right now? Or is it the flavor of the month? And the attitude in the room tended to be that this was sort of the future of climate reporting – more than something that was an aberration.

Jill: Do you think adhering to climate risk disclosures will make an impact on the financial markets?

Evan: It certainly seems to. It depends on investors and their particular attitude when it comes to their emphasis on investing. There are certain investors that have a climate focus in their investing – they’re trying to create climate-driven impacts in their investments rather than generic ESG or corporate responsibility lens. But we haven’t really seen too much of an impact on the U.S. markets, yet that is specifically related to TCFD, and I think that’s because the TCFD has many more supporters than it does reporters. There are very few data points actually getting into the system yet through the TCFD protocol.

Jill: Do you think companies that adhere to strict ESG guidelines really care about that or is more to keep investors happy?

Evan: I mean, who knows why companies do what they do? The companies that I work with here at Nasdaq tend to be true believers. They tend to find all kinds of systemic reasons for doing ESG. Things that are measurable and have a dollar and cents impact in terms of retention of staff, efficiency of facilities, long-term energy and cost modeling. So there are values that are above and beyond what the investor might describe or need that cause them to do more ESG work in-house.

Jill: I have a question for you, though — how far do we have to go with ESG? This is a big topic of conversation on fintwit and also in financial media. A technology company — you might have great governance, but it requires a lot of energy to run a technology company. Where do you draw the line?

Evan: There’s a couple of things to unpack there. I think, one, it’s no longer a choice between returns and good ESG, you can have both. And investors from Morningstar, Blackrock and a number of other places that published studies recently they show that there’s no real diminution of profits or returns by voting in ESG or investing in ESG. Second, yes the tech companies do tend to be over-consumers of energy, but they’re also over-innovators on the technology side. So not only are they creating AI and sensors and things that help us with our efficiency in our facilities and they’re doing wonderful things with data center management, but they’re also huge scale consumers of green electricity and renewable fuels. They’re also developing things like battery storage and capacity, which is going to help all of us down the line.

Jill: I think that’s good when you think of that way in terms of balance and not just simply going all-in on one concept and it either has to be very black or very white. I think the balance definitely needs to be there.

Evan: Absolutely.