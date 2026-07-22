Will AbbVie's Oncology Franchise Remain Under Pressure in Q2?

AbbVie’s ABBV oncology franchise has evolved considerably in recent years. What was once largely a hematology-focused business has expanded into solid tumors through a series of acquisitions, collaborations and internal innovation. However, the continued decline in Imbruvica sales remains the franchise’s biggest headwind ahead of the company’s second-quarter 2026 results on July 31.

The portfolio currently comprises six marketed therapies. While blood cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta continue to generate the majority of oncology revenues, AbbVie has expanded its portfolio with newer products. These include Epkinly for lymphoma, Elahere for ovarian cancer, Emrelis for lung cancer and, most recently, Decnupaz for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (or BPDCN – a rare and aggressive blood cancer).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for oncology revenues is pegged at $1.62 billion, suggesting a slight decline from the year-ago period. Growth from Venclexta and newer therapies, such as Epkinly, Elahere and Emrelis, is expected to be more than offset by the continued weakness in Imbruvica. Sales of this blockbuster blood cancer drug are likely to remain the franchise's biggest drag as competitive pressure from newer BTK inhibitors and the impact of Medicare IRA pricing continue to weigh on sales.

Since Decnupaz received FDA approval in May, its contribution to second-quarter revenues is expected to be modest.

Competition in the Oncology Space

Other bigger players in the oncology space are AstraZeneca AZN, Merck MRK and Pfizer PFE.

For AstraZeneca, oncology sales now account for 44% of total revenues. Sales in its oncology segment rose 16% year over year in first-quarter 2026, driven by the strong performance of medicines such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Calquence and Enhertu (in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo).

Merck’s key oncology medicines are PD-L1 inhibitor Keytruda and PARP inhibitor Lynparza, which it markets in partnership with AstraZeneca. Keytruda, approved for several types of cancer, alone accounted for roughly half of MRK’s total revenues in first-quarter 2026.

Pfizer’s oncology revenues grew 7% in first-quarter 2026, driven by drugs such as Lorbrena, the Braftovi-Mektovi combination and Padcev. The segment now accounts for more than 26% of Pfizer’s total revenues.

ABBV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AbbVie is trading at a discount to the industry. Based on the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 16.74 times forward earnings, lower than its industry’s average of 18.78.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have declined over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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