Will AbbVie's Neuroscience Portfolio Continue to Aid Top-line Growth?

AbbVie ABBV has built a robust neuroscience franchise over the years. Though the segment was initially heralded by blockbuster medications like Botox Therapeutic and the depression drug Vraylar, the company has significantly expanded its offerings to include new migraine drugs Qulipta and Ubrelvy, and most recently, Vyalev (for Parkinson’s disease).

The neuroscience segment, which has become a significant contributor to the company’s top-line growth, accounted for over 17% of AbbVie’s total sales in the first half of 2025. The franchise’s revenues grew nearly 21% year over year, driven by higher sales of Botox Therapeutic and Vraylar, coupled with the increasing uptake for Ubrelvy and Qulipta. This robust performance has helped offset the declining Duodopa sales.

Earlier this year, the company commercially launched Vyalev in the United States. While this drug’s sales have been modest, we expect its contribution to total revenues to increase over time.

AbbVie also continues to invest in new and promising therapies in the neuroscience space. It recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ lead pipeline drug for a total deal value of nearly $1.2 billion. Once closed, the deal will add Gilgamesh’s novel psychedelic compound, which is being developed in a mid-stage study for major depressive disorder (MDD). This deal follows the $1.4 billion acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics, completed in December, which added an investigational antibody for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

With such strategic acquisitions expanding the company’s pipeline and the existing marketed drugs driving sales, AbbVie’s neuroscience business seems well-positioned to continue making meaningful contributions to top-line growth in the quarters ahead.

Competition in the Neuroscience Space

Other bigger players in the neurosciences space are Biogen BIIB and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Due to the steeply declining revenues of its multiple sclerosis franchise, Biogen is diversifying into novel neuroscience therapies. BIIB, along with partner Eisai, is one of the two companies that market an FDA-approved treatment for AD, Leqembi. Biogen also markets Zurzuvae, the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for postpartum depression (PPD).

J&J markets several leading neuroscience products, led by the blockbuster antidepressant nasal spray Spravato and antipsychotic drug Invega Sustenna. Both remain key growth drivers for the company’s pharma unit. In April, J&J closed the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, which added antidepressant drug Caplyta to its neuroscience portfolio. While already approved for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, a regulatory filing is under FDA review for the drug in a third indication — MDD — with a regulatory decision expected later this year.

ABBV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AbbVie is trading at a premium to the industry. Based on the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 15.59 times forward earnings, slightly higher than its industry’s average of 14.84. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 12.82.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have increased slightly in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

