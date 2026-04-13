Will AbbVie's Neuroscience Franchise Aid Top-line Growth in Q1?

AbbVie ABBV is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. While the company’s immunology portfolio will remain the primary focus, its neuroscience segment is expected to contribute meaningfully to overall revenue growth.

AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio includes Botox Therapeutic, depression drug Vraylar, oral migraine treatments Qulipta and Ubrelvy, and the recently launched Parkinson’s disease (“PD”) therapy Vyalev. The segment has become an increasingly important growth driver, supported by continued demand across key brands and contributions from newer assets.

AbbVie expects neuroscience revenues of approximately $2.8 billion in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment is pegged at $2.79 billion, indicating growth of around 22% year over year. Higher sales of Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Qulipta and Ubrelvy are likely to have supported performance during the quarter. Meanwhile, Vyalev is expected to contribute to growth, driven by ongoing uptake since its launch in the United States last year.

The neuroscience franchise is becoming an increasingly important growth driver for AbbVie. Strength in this segment is expected to help offset declining sales of older therapies, such as the PD drug Duodopa, and reduce the company’s reliance on its immunology portfolio.

AbbVie’s Peers in the Neuroscience Space

Other large players in this segment are Biogen BIIB and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Due to the steeply declining revenues of its multiple sclerosis franchise, Biogen is diversifying into novel neuroscience therapies. The company, along with partner Eisai, markets Leqembi, one of the two FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen markets Zurzuvae, the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for postpartum depression.

J&J markets several leading neuroscience products. These include the blockbuster antidepressant nasal spray Spravato and the antipsychotic therapy Invega Sustenna. Both remain key growth drivers for its pharmaceutical unit. Last year, J&J expanded this portfolio through the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, adding the antidepressant drug Caplyta.

ABBV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AbbVie have underperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AbbVie is at a discount to the industry. Based on the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 14.15 times forward earnings, lower than its industry’s average of 17.18. The stock is trading above its five-year mean of 13.81.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have declined in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.