Will a President Elect Impact the Bond Market as Much as Predicted? Probably Not

By Vuk Magedelinic, CEO of Overbond

Many investors are heading into the upcoming election feeling concerned or uncertain about the stock and bond markets. While it is largely accepted that the election results will have an enormous impact on our economy, the truth is that not much will fundamentally change over the near-term. Of course the election may have a disproportionate impact across distinct industries, but the broader economic cycle will not be as heavily-impacted as many predict.

Analysts typically focus on the stock market as a primary indicator for the health of the economy, but in fact U.S. Treasury yields provide far more insight, and they have pretty much held to a sideways trajectory since the onset of the pandemic. Even though yields felt like they wanted to break higher a few times over the course of this year, the levee was able to hold back the floodwaters and maintain stability. There are a few key factors that will be important to watch during the election as they can offer insights to the economy, including: a Biden win’s impact on the bond market and inflations; the possibility of a divided government; and, marginal pressure on credit over time.

Biden, Bonds & Inflation

Common thought that a Republican presidency is better for the economy than a Democratic one tends to be misguided. To be sure, an executive branch controlled by either party will affect the economy in different ways, but suggestions that one is more negative are not accurate. For example, the most obvious dislocation of a Biden victory will be a net benefit to “green” industries at the expense of the fossil fuel sector. Additionally, the assumption of a Biden presidency being bearish for bonds is refutable on the basis of betting odds and “super forecaster” predictions. These predictions are also examined in relation to the mid- and longer-term Treasury yields. For example, Good Judgement Inc., a “super forecaster” platform, now places odds for Biden as high as 86%, but 10-year Treasury yields continue to hold the overall sideways range. If the market actually believed that a Biden win is bearish for bonds, it would follow that yields should be much higher than current prices.

A top-of-mind question is whether a Biden or Trump win will lead to more inflation than that already priced into the market. Regardless of the next U.S. president, the market clearly anticipates higher inflation as 5-year forward inflation expectations and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) break even while demand shock pressures are expected to persist for at least a couple years.

Divided Party Lines

Based on polling, the odds of Trump remaining president, the Republicans maintaining control of the Senate and the House flipping to the Republicans are increasingly low. While the blue wave hat-trick is more likely than a Republican sweep, a balanced outlook is the most probable outcome.

From the bond market’s perspective, the most bearish outcome would result from a blue wave in which Biden, along with the progressive wing of his party, is positioned to successfully push through a far more liberal agenda than we are accustomed to. The blue wave scenario will almost certainly lead to at least a partial reversal of the Trump corporate tax cuts. If however, the Republicans maintain control of either the White House, or more likely, the Senate, then normal checks-and-balances on increased spending in particular and ever-increasing partisanship on Capitol Hill should temper any increase in yields and bear-steepening of the curve.

Marginal Pressure on Credit

In our view, we have yet to see the full extent of pressure on credit markets given the direct and indirect artificial support from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government. While Fed buying is not going away anytime soon, and may even broaden over the near-term, it will eventually end. As the economy strengthens, the normal tendency for corporate yields to rise at a slower pace than treasury yields is likely to flip due to actual or perceived unwinding of sustained Fed buying / quantitative easing. Corporate yields would actually rise at a faster rate than what would be expected in an optimistic view of the economy.

If the economic recovery stagnates, pressure on the credit markets may start coming from different sources, such as evictions and bankruptcies. There is also a risk of increased white-collar unemployment, a trend that has not materialized in the pandemic thus far, as companies look to reduce payroll spending. While these events and their impact have been mitigated thus far, due to temporary moratoriums and other government interventions, they could easily have negative consequences in the future.

While the immediate victor of the presidential election might not have an immediate impact on equity and bond markets, that individual will determine the long-term successes or failures of the U.S. economy. With other factors more likely to determine the pace of an economic recovery, such as a second COVID-19 wave, U.S. elections will not be the driving of the broader near-term economy.

