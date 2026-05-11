Will $475M Alkira Buyout Boost LUMN's Cloud & Security Revenues?

Lumen Technologies LUMN is set to acquire Alkira for $475 million in cash, transforming it from a bandwidth provider into a software-driven enterprise infrastructure platform. Alkira offers a cloud-native networking platform that acts as a centralized control plane for enterprise connectivity. Instead of manually stitching together networking environments across different providers, enterprises can orchestrate their entire infrastructure through a single software layer. By combining Alkira’s orchestration platform with Lumen’s extensive fiber infrastructure, the companies aim to create a “programmable network” for the AI era.

Lumen’s current NaaS business focuses on “north-south” traffic, which involves connections between enterprise sites and cloud environments. However, AI applications produce huge amounts of east-west traffic because workloads frequently exchange data across distributed systems. By acquiring Alkira, Lumen strengthens its position in this rapidly growing enterprise networking segment. The company estimates the expanded addressable market could reach about $70 billion.

Another strategic advantage is Alkira’s carrier-agnostic architecture. While Lumen owns a large U.S. fiber backbone, expanding globally through physical infrastructure alone would require huge capital expenses. Alkira enables Lumen to extend its programmable networking capabilities worldwide by utilizing third-party infrastructure where needed. This creates a more scalable and capital-efficient growth model.

Financial Implications

Lumen stated the acquisition is expected to be neutral to margins initially but accretive over time as the digital platform scales. More importantly, the deal may reduce execution risk associated with building a programmable networking platform internally. For investors, the acquisition signals that Lumen is prioritizing long-term platform transformation rather than simply operating as a traditional telecom provider. The company also reiterated its commitment to debt reduction, an important consideration given Lumen’s historical leverage profile.

Management expects the Alkira acquisition to strengthen Lumen Connect, expand digital offerings across the East-West TAM and drive faster digital revenue growth as adoption increases. The deal is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending customary regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

Peers’ M&As Challenge LUMN in Enterprise Networking

With the acquisition of Alltel Wireless Corp. in 2009, Verizon VZ surpassed AT&T Inc. as the largest wireless carrier in North America, serving millions of customers nationwide. In January 2026, Verizon completed the acquisition of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., a U.S. provider of broadband Internet and other communication services, expanding Verizon’s fiber broadband footprint to 31 states and Washington, DC, with Frontier results included beginning Jan. 20, 2026. Verizon also completed the acquisition of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. in January 2026, a fixed wireless broadband provider serving multi-dwelling units in five markets. The Frontier acquisition, however, increases leverage and adds integration complexity that can constrain flexibility if operating conditions deteriorate.

AT&T T closed the Lumen Mass Markets fiber acquisition in February 2026, adding 1.1 million fiber customers and more than 4 million fiber locations. Management expects fiber reach to grow by approximately 8 million locations in 2026, including more than 4 million locations acquired from Lumen. The company remains on track to reach more than 40 million total fiber locations by the end of 2026 and over 60 million by the end of 2030. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, T reported $2.67 billion of acquisitions, net of cash acquired, including $1.66 billion of business acquisitions and $1.02 billion of spectrum acquisitions.

LUMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Lumen have gained 92.7% over the past year, outperforming the Diversified Communications Services industry’s rise of 13.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, LUMN seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, LUMN is trading at 0.81, lower than the industry’s multiple of 1.66.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUMN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.