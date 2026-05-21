Will the 2027 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Crack 4%? Here's What the Latest Projections Say.

Key Points

Social Security COLA predictions for 2027 have been increasing due to rising inflation.

A 4% COLA is a real possibility, but we won't know the official amount until October.

Larger COLAs typically mean higher living costs, so your benefit boost may not go as far as you expect.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) wasn't supposed to be anything special, according to the earliest forecasts. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, initially predicted that the COLA would fall somewhere between 2.5% and 2.8%.

But rising inflation has begun to change that picture. Some are now wondering if the 2027 COLA will exceed 4%. While we can't know for sure until the official announcement in October, recent projections give us a rough idea of where Social Security benefits could be headed next year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The 2027 COLA is likely to be higher than previously expected

TSCL's 2027 Social Security COLA prediction rose from 2.8% in April 2026 to 3.9% in May 2026. A 1.1 percentage point increase in a single month is unusual, and it reflects concerns about rising inflation.

The Consumer Price Index used to calculate Social Security COLAs revealed that inflation rose by 3.8% in April 2026, up from 3.3% the month before. This has largely been driven by higher gas prices, though other costs have increased as well.

If inflation continues to rise, a 2027 COLA of 4% or more is a real possibility. A 4% increase would add $83 to the $2,081 average retirement benefit as of April 2026. That would give the typical senior nearly $1,000 more throughout the year, and some people may see a much larger increase if they're currently receiving an above-average benefit.

The reality of a 4% Social Security COLA

While a 4% Social Security COLA might sound like an improvement over the 2.8% boost seniors saw this year, it's important to remember that larger COLAs appear alongside rising living costs. Regardless of the size of the 2027 COLA, it's unlikely to drastically change your quality of life.

You'll still need personal savings and possibly a job to cover what your Social Security benefits won't. If you're struggling to make ends meet, you may need to look into other government benefits as well to help you with your essential costs, like food and healthcare.

The Social Security Administration will announce the official 2027 COLA in mid-October. You'll also get a personalized COLA notice in December giving your exact benefit amount for 2027. Once you know the percentage, it'll be time to start working on your budget for next year. Have a plan in place so you're prepared when your new checks start arriving in January.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.