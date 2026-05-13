Will 2026's CapEx Rebound and 2nm Ramp Be Catalysts for Entegris?

Entegris, Inc. ENTG is positioned at the intersection of rising materials intensity and artificial intelligence (AI)-led node migrations. Management is looking for a steadier recovery in unit-driven consumables, with an additional lift from capital spending as the year progresses. The question for investors is whether those two engines can line up in 2026 and widen the growth mix.

That setup also comes with real swing factors, including project timing, geographic exposure and customer concentration.

ENTG’s 2026 Setup: MSI Growth and CapEx Inflection

Management expects mid- to high-single-digit market share index growth through 2026, supported by tighter purity requirements and higher content per wafer across parts of its portfolio. In the first quarter of 2026, unit-driven revenues rose about 7% year over year, with strength in liquid filtration, advanced deposition and selective etch.

The other lever is capital spending. About 25% of revenue is tied to industry capital expenditures, split roughly two-thirds to fab construction and one-third to wafer fab equipment. Management expects capital expenditure-related revenues to rise through the remainder of 2026, which could broaden growth beyond the consumables base.

Entegris Sees a Multi-Wave Benefit From New Fabs

Management frames new-fab opportunities as arriving in stages. The first wave is construction activity. The second is tool qualification. The third is unit-driven ramp-ups as production scales.

That sequencing matters because it can change the revenue mix over time. Early stages lean into construction-linked demand, while later stages reinforce the recurring model as wafer volumes climb and process complexity increases. If schedules hold, Entegris can participate across multiple spending streams rather than relying primarily on consumables.

Entegris, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Entegris, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entegris, Inc. Quote

ENTG’s 2nm Ramp and AI Compute Drive Investments

Management described demand in leading-edge compute as a driver of capacity investments and pointed to a more meaningful 2-nanometer production ramp-up in 2026. That matters for Entegris because advanced-node transitions typically add process steps and tighten contamination tolerances, which can lift content per wafer across filtration, chemical mechanical planarization and advanced materials.

This is also where the broader industry backdrop comes into view. For example, FormFactor, Inc. FORM and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC sit within the same Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors peer set and carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). While their end-markets differ from Entegris, their favorable ranks underscore a constructive tone across pockets of the semiconductor complex that are exposed to high-value, advanced-technology demand.

Entegris Facilities Lines Can Swing With Project Timing

The flip side of capital expenditure exposure is unevenness. The portion of Advanced Purity Solutions tied to facilities build-outs can be lumpy because it depends on fab construction cadence and project timing. Management said capital expenditure-driven revenues were down modestly year over year in the first quarter of 2026, largely due to prior-year pull-ins tied to tariff-related timing.

Even with management expecting capital expenditure revenues to increase through 2026, the benefits can slip if groundbreaking, tool placement or qualification schedules move. That makes timing slippage a real variability factor for quarterly growth and for the mix between consumables and capital expenditure-linked lines.

ENTG Geographic Mix Raises Policy and FX Sensitivity

Entegris’ sales mix is heavily weighted to Asia Pacific, which accounted for about 79% of total sales in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, Taiwan and China together were roughly in the mid-40% range of sales, increasing sensitivity to regional demand shifts and policy changes.

Management has already cited that expanded export controls have reduced the ability to sell into China. On top of that, the company’s meaningful international revenue base adds foreign exchange exposure that can move reported results independent of underlying demand.

Entegris Customer Concentration Adds Another Variable

Customer concentration is another moving part. One customer, Samsung Electronics, represented more than 10% of sales in 2025.

That level of concentration can amplify the impact of customer-level demand shifts, particularly during periods when mainstream logic remains mixed and broader industry utilization is still in flux.

ENTG Capacity Additions Aim To Improve Absorption

Management continues to point to recent facility investments as a path to higher throughput without a comparable step-up in capital intensity. New facilities in Taiwan and Colorado are ramping, and management expects these assets to support incremental revenues as volumes rise.

For 2026, management expects capital expenditures of about $250 million and guided depreciation at roughly $35 million per quarter, signaling moderation versus the prior build phase. As utilization improves, higher absorption can support margin expansion, reinforcing operating leverage if execution remains steady.

Entegris What To Monitor Through 2026

The first signpost is whether capital expenditure-related revenues are accelerating through the year, as management expects, after the modest year-over-year decline in the first quarter. Investors should also watch whether footprint actions stay operationally quiet, since execution noise can affect mix and margin progression.

Balance sheet progress remains important. Management reported net leverage of 3.6X at the end of the first quarter and guided toward approximately 3X by the end of 2026, supported by stronger free cash flow. Finally, sustained strength in liquid filtration matters, given that it posted a third consecutive record quarter and reflects rising materials intensity as advanced-node demand builds.

Entegris currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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