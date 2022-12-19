Will 2023 Be A Good Time For A Mortgage Refinance?

Current mortgage rates are still hovering at 20-year highs, making many homeowners think twice about refinancing their homes. Roughly 85% of borrowers have a mortgage rate locked in below 5%, according to a recent Redfin report. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7% or more, as a comparison.

The high mortgage rates have pulverized the refinance market, as evidenced by the steady decline in mortgage refinance applications this year which are currently at their lowest levels since August 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

However, there are still some instances when a refinance makes sense. We’ll walk you through those cases, and where rates are likely to go next year.

Where Are Mortgage Refinance Rates Headed in 2023?

If you’re thinking about refinancing, it’s worth noting that refinance rates are traditionally higher than purchase rates. That’s because lenders tend to view refinances as riskier.

For example, most housing experts predict the traditional 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage to average 5% to 6% in 2023, which means that refinance rate estimates may be a bit higher. Considering the exceedingly low mortgage rates that many homeowners locked in during the historical lows in previous years, mortgage refinance rates would need to take a significant dip in 2023 before many homeowners elect to refinance.

“If we look at the stock of outstanding mortgages, about two out of three mortgages have a 4% or less interest rate,” said Len Kiefer, deputy chief economist at Freddie Mac, in a recent webinar. “A lot of those homeowners, if they’re not forced to move, are probably going to stick in place for a while because they’re not going to be willing to trade that 4% or 3% or 2% mortgage rate for a 7% mortgage rate.”

When Is a Good Time to Refinance?

While 2023 will not be an ideal year to refinance, it could be the right move for some, depending on their financial situation and price difference with their current rate. Many observers are forecasting rates might go lower than the current highs, especially if a recession becomes more evident.

“The reason it would be a good idea to refinance in 2023 is because the majority of housing and mortgage industry economists are projecting that interest rates are going to be lower in 2023 than they were in 2022,” says David Lykken, founder and chief transformation officer of Transformational Mortgage Solutions. “The rule of thumb is that if you can lower your interest rate anywhere from 0.375 to 0.50, it makes economic sense to do a rate and term refinance.”

Even if mortgage rates fall slightly, this can make a difference in interest savings in the long run.

“Mortgage rates can fall during a recession, so if your interest falls below what you currently pay, it’s an opportunity to consider refinancing,” says Christopher Davis, assistant vice president of field mortgage originations at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Lykken notes that if interest rates don’t fall in 2023, those who refinance will probably do so due to a “life event,” such as necessary home repairs, unexpected medical expenses or other unplanned costs requiring freed-up cash through a refinance.

Reasons to Refinance Your Mortgage

When you refinance your mortgage, you’re replacing your current mortgage with one that is meant to offer more favorable terms that bring you closer to your financial goals.

“One reason we’re seeing our members refinance their homes is out of necessity,” says Davis. “They need cash for big expenses, such as home improvement or debt consolidation. We’re also seeing members refinance into adjustable-rate mortgage loans to take advantage of a lower rate to pay down the principal on a large loan.”

With an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), the rate is fixed for an initial period of time—typically the first five years—before it becomes variable for the rest of the loan term. These loans have become increasingly popular this year as the rate is lower than that of a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, ARMs are seen as riskier because you are betting that rates will be lower when the adjustment period comes. Ideally, you can refinance into a lower, fixed rate then.

Davis says their members who already have an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) or a balloon payment coming up on the adjustment period will seek to obtain better terms through refinancing.

Here are some other reasons why people refinance their mortgage.

Lower your interest rate: If your rate on your existing mortgage is higher than current market rates, you can lower your monthly interest payments by refinancing.

If your rate on your existing mortgage is higher than current market rates, you can lower your monthly interest payments by refinancing. Lower monthly payments: If your budget is tight and you want to lower your monthly mortgage payment, one way to do so is to refinance into a longer term mortgage to stretch out your payments further. Just keep in mind this means you will be making mortgage payments for longer and, therefore, pay more in interest overall.

If your budget is tight and you want to lower your monthly mortgage payment, one way to do so is to refinance into a longer term mortgage to stretch out your payments further. Just keep in mind this means you will be making mortgage payments for longer and, therefore, pay more in interest overall. Change the loan term: People who want to pay off their loan faster may choose to refinance their loan into a short term, like a 15-year mortgage.

People who want to pay off their loan faster may choose to refinance their loan into a short term, like a 15-year mortgage. Finance home renovations: If you have built up equity in your home, refinancing allows you to cash in on some of that equity, particularly if you need the money for home repairs or renovations.

If you have built up equity in your home, refinancing allows you to cash in on some of that equity, particularly if you need the money for home repairs or renovations. High-interest debt consolidation: Cash-out refis can help you pay off high-interest debts. Depending on the refinance rate, this could save you a lot of money on interest in the long run.

Cash-out refis can help you pay off high-interest debts. Depending on the refinance rate, this could save you a lot of money on interest in the long run. Convert from one loan type to another: For instance, someone with a fixed loan may decide to switch to an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM).

For instance, someone with a fixed loan may decide to switch to an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM). Remove a co-signer: If someone with a co-signer wants the loan in their own name only, this involves taking out a new loan.

How to Refinance Your Mortgage in 2023

If you think there’s a chance you will refinance in 2023, there are several ways that you can prepare for a successful refinance.

For one, follow the Federal Reserve’s actions and watch what it does to the federal funds rate. While the Fed does not set mortgage rates, its hawkish or dovish monetary actions have a meaningful influence. This is because the bond market, which directly impacts mortgage rates, responds to Fed rate movements. In 2022, the Fed made six rate hikes through November, a key factor that drove up mortgage rates later in the year.

“It’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen in the market, but following and understanding what the government is doing can help you make a more informed decision,” says Ward Morrison, president and CEO at Motto Franchising, the Denver-based company behind Motto Mortgage.

Here are some other steps you can take now so that you don’t find yourself scrambling when you’re ready to refinance.

Determine the type of refinance loan and term you want. Assess your financial goals and the reason for the refinance. For instance, decide if you want to tap your home equity, lower your monthly payments or switch between a fixed mortgage and an adjustable-rate mortgage. Your answer will determine the type of loan best for you.

Assess your financial goals and the reason for the refinance. For instance, decide if you want to tap your home equity, lower your monthly payments or switch between a fixed mortgage and an adjustable-rate mortgage. Your answer will determine the type of loan best for you. Estimate your home equity. If you have a healthy amount of equity in your home, you may qualify for a lower rate and lower fees. To get an estimate of your home equity, determine the current value of your home and subtract your outstanding loan balance from that amount.

If you have a healthy amount of equity in your home, you may qualify for a lower rate and lower fees. To get an estimate of your home equity, determine the current value of your home and subtract your outstanding loan balance from that amount. Shop mortgage lenders. It’s critical to shop around for mortgage lenders as some might have lower rates but others might have a better deal, like discounts or waived fees. Seek quotes from at least three to five lenders before committing to one.

It’s critical to shop around for mortgage lenders as some might have lower rates but others might have a better deal, like discounts or waived fees. Seek quotes from at least three to five lenders before committing to one. Review your credit report. Check your credit score ahead of time and consider if there are ways you can improve it, or fix any errors you may find. Having a stronger credit score typically makes you a more well-qualified borrower, putting you in a position for better rates.

Check your credit score ahead of time and consider if there are ways you can improve it, or fix any errors you may find. Having a stronger credit score typically makes you a more well-qualified borrower, putting you in a position for better rates. Make sure a refinance will pay off. Do the math. Refinancing involves many of the same costs as taking out a mortgage, including closing fees, which can range between 2% to 5%. Use a mortgage refinance calculator to make sure you still come out ahead once you take into account refinancing costs and how long you plan to live in the home.

Do the math. Refinancing involves many of the same costs as taking out a mortgage, including closing fees, which can range between 2% to 5%. Use a mortgage refinance calculator to make sure you still come out ahead once you take into account refinancing costs and how long you plan to live in the home. Prepare your loan paperwork. While each lender will have somewhat different requirements, expect to provide documents that show proof of your income, homeowners insurance, credit score and monthly debt obligations. They may also consider your total assets (bank accounts, stocks, retirement accounts, other property, etc.) and require a current home appraisal.

While each lender will have somewhat different requirements, expect to provide documents that show proof of your income, homeowners insurance, credit score and monthly debt obligations. They may also consider your total assets (bank accounts, stocks, retirement accounts, other property, etc.) and require a current home appraisal. Ensure your house is in good shape. The lender will likely require an appraisal in order to complete the refinance. Be sure to complete any construction projects underway or needed repairs in order to get a good appraised value.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.