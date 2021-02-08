Will 2021 Hold Significant Growth For CorMedix (CRMD)?

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases, has an important catalyst to keep an eye on this month.

The company's catheter lock solution to prevent infections associated with central venous catheters used by hemodialysis patients, named Defencath, is at the FDA altar, with a decision expected on February 28, 2021. This product, which received the CE Mark in 2013, is available in Europe and other territories under the brand name Neutrolin.

Initially, the FDA was planning to subject Defencath to Advisory Committee review on January 14, 2021, before announcing the final decision on approval. However, last November, the regulatory agency cancelled the FDA panel review as it felt that a discussion at an advisory committee was not needed.

Ever since its availability, Defencath/Neutrolin has recorded an increase in sales year over year at least till 2018.

Sales of Neutrolin were $189 thousand in 2014; $210 thousand in 2015; $224 thousand in 2016; $329 thousand in 2017; $430 thousand in 2018. Sales of the product plunged to $283 thousand in 2019 as a result of decreased sales in the Middle East mainly due to the expiration of the company's registration with the Saudi Arabia Food and Drug Administration in Sep.2019.

Neutrolin witnessed decline in sales in 2020 too - reporting $183 thousand in the nine months ended Sep.30, 2020, compared to $258 thousand in the year-ago period mainly due to the expiration of the registration with the Saudi Arabia FDA.

An approval in the U.S. would open the door to a big opportunity for Defencath in the U.S. hemodialysis market.

No standard of care has been established to prevent CRBSIs (catheter-related bloodstream infections) in hemodialysis patients. Infections are the 2nd leading cause of death in patients with end stage renal disease and central venous catheters are a significant risk factor for infection-associated mortality.

If approved, Defencath will be the first approved antimicrobial catheter lock solution in the U.S.

Joon Lee, an analyst at Truist Securities, expects Defencath to record peak sales of about $400 million in hemodialysis alone.

The company is also exploring Defencath for use in catheters used by oncology and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) patients, the market opportunities of both of which are quite attractive.

CorMedix transferred the listing of its shares to the Nasdaq Global Market from the New York Stock Exchange on February 2, 2021. This move is expected to further enhance the company's visibility in the marketplace, expose it to a larger audience of institutional investors and ultimately increase liquidity and shareholder value.

CRMD has traded in a range of $2.16 to $17.14 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's (FEB.5, 2021) trading at $14.96, down 9.55%

With the Defencath review on the horizon, the company has set its sights on becoming a commercial entity in the U.S.

Will it be a go or no go from the FDA?

