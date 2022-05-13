US Markets
Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac valued at over $2 bln in Nasdaq debut

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

ProFrac Holding Corp, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, was valued at $2.47 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Friday.

May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC.O, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, was valued at $2.47 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Friday.

Shares opened at $17.6, falling 2.2% from their initial public offering price of $18 per share, which was already below the targeted range of $21 to $24 per share.

Willow Park, Texas-based ProFrac raised $288 million through an initial public offering on Thursday, selling 16 million shares.

The listing comes a month after shares of Excelerate Energy EE.N, a provider of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals owned by rival oil mogul George Kaiser, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Opening at a nearly $3 billion valuation, Excelerate's was the largest market debut in the United States since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Founded in 2016, ProFrac is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing services and its business is spread across stimulation services, manufacturing and proppant production. Its operations are primarily focused in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Uinta and Appalachian regions.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

