US Markets
COP

Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on course for start by year-end

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 30, 2022 — 04:33 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A new floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) should start operation by the end of this year, the chief executive of facilitator, utility Uniper UN01.DE said on Wednesday.

"The only thing that could stop it would be (adverse) weather," said CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach at a conference organised by the Institute of Energy Economics of Cologne University (EWI).

A long term LNG supply deal from 2026, struck on Nov. 29 for Germany, was made possible through the sheer size of ConocoPhilipps' COP.N market capitalisation, where Germany lacked such heavyweights, he added.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.