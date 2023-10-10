Wiley CEO Brian Napack Steps Down

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY), a publishing company, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Napack, has stepped down with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Matthew Kissner as interim CEO with immediate effect.

Kissner previously served as Wiley's Group Executive and Board Chair, as well as Interim CEO, from May to December 2017.

Wiley will be rescheduling its planned October 12 Investor Day for a later date to be determined.

