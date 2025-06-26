Wiley Board Boosts Dividend; Approves $250 Mln Share Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - Content publisher John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase from $1.41 per share in fiscal 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $250 million share repurchase authorization, an increase from the 2020 authorization of $200 million.

Wiley recently reported strong fiscal 2025 earnings growth and fiscal 2026 growth outlook.

