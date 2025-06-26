Markets
Wiley Authorizes 250 Mln Share Buyback, Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.355 A Share

June 26, 2025 — 01:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wiley (WLY), on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 24, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase from $1.41 per share in Fiscal 2025. It is Wiley's 32nd consecutive annual increase.

The company also announced a $250 million share repurchase authorization, an increase from the 2020 authorization of $200 million.

