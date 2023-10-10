Wiley Appoints Matthew Kissner As Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wiley (WLY, WLYB) announced the departure of Brian Napack as President and Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Matthew Kissner as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Kissner previously served as Wiley's Group Executive and Board Chair, as well as Interim CEO from May to December 2017.

Wiley said: "In addition to execution of the value creation plan, a critical goal of the Board of Directors and of Matt will be to develop the next generation of leadership at Wiley."

The company will be rescheduling planned October 12 Investor Day for a later date to be determined.

