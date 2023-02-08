Wilen Investment Management Increases Position in Delta Apparel (DLA)

Fintel reports that Wilen Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.58% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Apparel is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 117.58% from its latest reported closing price of $11.72.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Apparel is $520MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.74, a decrease of 38.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Apparel. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 11.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DLA is 0.2319%, a decrease of 45.6868%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 5,142K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 744,711 shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744,715 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 68.86% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 602,202 shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601,702 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 45.71% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 345,043 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,801 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Deep Field Asset Management holds 219,351 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241,470 shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 69.93% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 190,119 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

