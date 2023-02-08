Wilen Investment Management Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy (EGY)

Fintel reports that Wilen Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.10MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.45% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is $0.12. The forecasts range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.13. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69.

The projected annual revenue for VAALCO Energy is $559MM, an increase of 78.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 115.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 19.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EGY is 0.1284%, a decrease of 26.0769%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 40,237K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,097,270 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,762,581 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607,993 shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,743,378 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743,388 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 1,605,555 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500,475 shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,332,924 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586,880 shares, representing an increase of 55.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 36.02% over the last quarter.

VAALCO Energy Declares $0.03 Dividend

VAALCO Energy said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 3.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=46).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

VAALCO Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VAALCO Energy Inc., founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

