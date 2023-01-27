Wilen Investment Management Cuts Stake in Q.E.P. (QEPC)

Fintel reports that Wilen Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (QEPC). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.17MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q.E.P.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QEPC is 0.6747%, a decrease of 1.8485%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 337K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NSMVX - North Star Micro Cap Fund Class I Shares holds 116,499 shares

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23,157 shares

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 15,285 shares

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,890 shares

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,575 shares

