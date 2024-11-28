Wildpack Beverage Reveals Q3 2024 Financial Results

Wildpack Beverage (TSE:CANS) has released an update.

Wildpack Beverage, a leading co-packer of canned goods, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company focuses on providing sustainable packaging solutions and operates in multiple locations across the United States. Wildpack has been trading on the TSX Venture Exchange since May 2021.

