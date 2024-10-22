News & Insights

Wildpack Beverage Reports Strong Growth in 2024

October 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Wildpack Beverage (TSE:CANS) has released an update.

Wildpack Beverage has announced impressive figures for Q1 2024, with confirmed customer orders totaling $17 million and an all-time high in confirmed sales orders. The company also reported significant growth in Q4 2023, with revenue increasing by 41% and total volume rising by 24%, showcasing strong performance and competitiveness in the market.

