Wildpack Beverage Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Wildpack Beverage (TSE:CANS) has released an update.

Wildpack Beverage has announced impressive figures for Q1 2024, with confirmed customer orders totaling $17 million and an all-time high in confirmed sales orders. The company also reported significant growth in Q4 2023, with revenue increasing by 41% and total volume rising by 24%, showcasing strong performance and competitiveness in the market.

