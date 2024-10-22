Wildpack Beverage Releases Q1 2024 Results

Wildpack Beverage (TSE:CANS) has released an update.

Wildpack Beverage Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting its position as a key player in the middle market co-packing sector for canned goods. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of board member Joe Bubel to prevent potential conflicts of interest.

