Wildfires kill 15 in Algeria as heatwave hits north Africa

Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

July 24, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Lamine Chiki and Nayera Abdalla for Reuters ->

ALGIERS, July 24 (Reuters) - Wildfires killed 15 people in the mountainous Bejaia and Bouira regions of Algeria on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe.

Some 7,500 firefighters wee battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said. Firefighters were also

at work in the Boumerdes, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people had been evacuated.

A major heatwave has hit North African countries, with temperatures reaching 49 Celsius (120 F) in some Tunisian cities.

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
