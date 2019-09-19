Wildfire victims in PG&E bankruptcy to present $24 bln reorganization plan

US Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp <PCG.N> said in a court filing on Thursday it was prepared to present a $24 billion reorganization plan for the power provider.

The committee, joined by a group of unsecured noteholders, said in the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that the plan would provide for a "comprehensive settlement" of all claims against PG&E stemming from massive California wildfires in recent years that pushed the company to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

The plan would create a trust to pay wildfire claims that would be funded with a mix of cash and shares in a reorganized PG&E, the filing said.

San Francisco-based PG&E earlier this month filed an outline of a reorganization plan in which individual wildfire victims would share $8.4 billion.

The filing also said the committee's plan would cover payments for so-called subrogation claims by insurers. PG&E recently unveiled an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over payments they made to individuals and businesses with coverage for wildfire damage to property. The insurers had initially pegged their claims at $20 billion.

