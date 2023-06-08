Wildfire Travel Help: What To Do If Your Flights, Outdoor Events Were Canceled

Like a scene out of Blade Runner, the skies above Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states glowed amber this week, thanks to massive Canadian wildfires spreading smoke and fumes hundreds of miles along the Eastern Seaboard. The dangerous air quality has affected millions of U.S. residents, while also delaying hundreds of flights and halting some sporting events due to visibility and safety concerns.

The smoke has afflicted major metropolitan areas including New York, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. since Tuesday. Forecasters predict the air quality in these areas will improve by Friday, but until then it’s expected to remain less than healthy.

If you’re traveling to or from the affected areas or have plans to attend outdoor events–including sporting events, shows, festivals, concerts, and other activities–you’re bound to be affected in some way. To avoid surprises, make sure you repeatedly check the status of your flights or events. Some events have been canceled on short notice, including Broadway shows like Hamilton and Camelot on June 7.

Related: Air Quality Index Safety Tips

Hundreds of Flights Have Been Delayed

The Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights at LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport until 9:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 8 because of low visibility.

According to FlightAware, at least 437 flights were delayed at LaGuardia and at least 211 at Newark Liberty on Thursday.

Some airlines, including United and American Airlines, are issuing waivers allowing passengers whose trips were affected by the wildfires to reschedule their flights at no additional cost.

United Airlines

United will reschedule your trip and waive change fees and fare differences for passengers flying in or out of airports affected by the wildfires. To qualify for this waiver, you must fly between June 7, 2023, and June 13, 2023, departing from and arriving in the same cities you originally booked. Also, your new seats have to be in the same cabin as the ones originally ticketed.

The following airports qualify for the waiver:

Allentown, Pa. (ABE)

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Hartford, Conn. (BDL)

Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF)

Baltimore (BWI)

Akron/Canton, Ohio (CAK)

Charlottesville, Va. (CHO)

Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

Charleston, W.V. (CRW)

Cincinnati (CVG)

Dayton, Ohio (DAY)

Detroit (DTW)

Harrisburg, Pa. (MDT)

New York (LGA)

Newark, N.J. (EWR)

Norfolk, Va. (ORF)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Pittsburgh (PIT)

Providence, R.I. (PVD)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

Syracuse, N.Y. (SYR)

Toronto, Canada (YYZ)

Washington, D.C. (DCA, IAD)

American Airlines

For American Airlines passengers who bought their tickets by June 7, 2023, and are scheduled to fly between June 8 and June 9, waivers are available if you’re flying into or out of affected airports. You must rebook with the same origin or destination city within one year of the original ticket date. In some cases, you may have to pay any price difference.

Akron/Canton, Ohio (CAK)

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Allentown, Pa. (ABE)

Baltimore (BWI)

Boston (BOS)

Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF)

Charlottesville, Va. (CHO)

Cleveland (CLE)

Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

Hampton/Newport News, Va. (PHF)

Manchester, N.H. (MHT)

New York (JFK, LGA)

Newark, N.J. (EWR)

Norfolk, Va. (ORF)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Providence, R.I. (PVD)

Richmond, Va. (RIC)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

Salisbury/Ocean City, Md. (SBY)

Syracuse, N.Y. (SYR)

Washington, D.C. (DCA, IAD)

White Plains/Westchester County, N.Y. (HPN)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. (AVP)

Insurance: Travel Delay Coverage

If you have travel insurance, it may cover trip delays. Depending on the policy, coverage may not kick in until the flight is delayed by a specified length of time. Delay rules can vary by company and insurance product.

In the case of trip delays caused by the Canadian wildfires, travel insurance companies may reimburse you for meals, accommodations and transportation costs, up to a certain amount.

The One Trip Prime insurance plan from Allianz will reimburse qualified travelers affected by the wildfires up to $200 per person per day for covered delays lasting five hours or more; the maximum total travel delay coverage is $800, according to a company spokesperson. One Trip Prime will also provide up to $300 for the purchase of reasonable essential items if your baggage is delayed for 12 hours or more.

All Allianz travel insurance products come with travel assistance; some policies also include travel concierge services. The concierge services will help you find new flights, ground transportation, lodging, restaurants and other amenities you may need while your travel is delayed.

Some travel insurance policies may come with conditions that prohibit you from receiving cancellation benefits. For example, some travel insurance companies require that airports and accommodations be either “uninhabitable” or “evacuated” for cancellation benefits to apply, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.

“Canceling due to non-optimal conditions would fall under loss of enjoyment, which isn’t a covered reason to cancel,” says Megan Moncrief, Squaremouth’s president. “Some of our providers are classifying this as a weather event, which would need to cause a six-hour delay to trigger a cancellation. Others view it as a natural disaster, which triggers cancellation after a 24-hour delay.”

As of the afternoon of June 8, delays were averaging under one hour, according to data from FlightAware.

Postponed Sports Games And Events

While Broadway shows and sporting events were suspended on Wednesday, June 7, many were scheduled to resume Thursday. However, there’s no guarantee the show or game will go on, so be sure to check before you head out the door.

Ticket holders for the Broadway production of Camelot that was canceled on Wednesday will be able to get a full refund at the point of sale, according to a now-deleted tweet from the @CamelotBway account.

So far, the June 8 Yankees vs. White Sox doubleheader at Yankees Stadium is a go, despite the air quality at unhealthy levels.

On the flip side, the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals game has been rescheduled from June 8 to June 22 due to poor air quality in Washington, D.C.

Forbes Advisor reached out to the Major League Baseball Association for additional information on ticket refunds; messages had not been returned at the time of publication.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.