The Wildest Ways Redditors Have Gotten Rich — Could They Work for You?

Getting rich doesn’t always mean taking the traditional route or having a trust fund. In fact, there are countless ways that Redditors have gotten rich, many of which are unconventional.

Here are five of the wildest ways Redditors have gotten rich. Who knows, these methods might give you your next million-dollar idea.

Furnace Operator

If you aren’t scared of the dead, running a crematorium might be a strategy in your wheelhouse. This Reddit user describes crematoriums as cash flow cows.

Instead of running a full funeral home, the individual operates the furnace that cremates bodies. Funeral homes pay per body to use the facility. The user notes that many veterinary clinics also utilize the building. Talk about passive income.

Repackaging

One Reddit user reports repackaging kitty litter to get rich. This user would buy kitty litter in bulk, such as ten tons for $4,000. Then, he would repackage the litter into smaller, branded bags and sell them for $15 each.

While this user isn’t raking in the dough, he does report an average profit of $11,000 each month. Not bad!

Other Reddit users agree that repackaging can be a great strategy. Everything from fuels and tires to household goods and cables can be repackaged for a profit.

Crypto

Crypto is a popular topic on Reddit, with countless users attributing their wealth to the lucrative investment. One user reports buying crypto in 2012 and selling in 2017, with the profit supporting their retirement.

Other users report that their investments have doubled and generated $45,000 in profit. While there are many users who report crypto gains, a significant number also report losses. It appears that timing the market is the key to being successful in crypto.

Tumbleweed Sales

You know those tumbleweeds you see in every Western movie? It turns out that one Reddit user made a fortune selling those.

This Reddit user goes to the desert, collects tumbleweeds and sells them to Hollywood and other studios. By offering a niche service, he became the only supplier of tumbleweeds. Today, the “Tumbleweed Guy” sells tumbleweeds around the world, enjoying the profits along the way.

Candy Sales

Have you ever considered candy sales? One Reddit user describes how they turned their 10-year-old’s business into a growing enterprise.

Their child was mixing gummy bears with Hispanic spices and chamoy sauce and selling them at school for $5 per bag. Fast forward five years, and this same business model has evolved into a candy empire, with their candy available in various stores across the city.

The Bottom Line

From running a crematorium and repackaging goods to selling cryptocurrency and even offering tumbleweeds and candy, there are countless ways that Reddit users report getting rich. Could any of these strategies work for you? Remember, these wild rags-to-riches stories aren’t the norm. While they could work for you, be prepared to cut your losses at some point.

