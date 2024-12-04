Wildcat Resources Updates Director Interest Holdings

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. has announced an amendment in the director interest notice, updating the securities holdings of Mr. Ajanth Saverimutto. The changes include the acquisition of over 1.5 million performance rights, highlighting the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership’s investment stakes. This move might interest investors keeping an eye on executive changes and their potential impact on company performance.

