Wildcat Resources Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 31, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are advised to review the Explanatory Memorandum for detailed agenda insights. The meeting will determine voting eligibility based on shareholder registration by November 27, 2024.

