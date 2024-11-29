News & Insights

Wildcat Resources Reports AGM Success with All Resolutions Passed

November 29, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan, showcasing strong shareholder support. This development may influence investor confidence and market perception of the company’s strategic direction.

